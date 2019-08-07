The son of Angelina Jolie will be forced to leave the United States
Famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, the eldest daughter of which Shiloh has expressed the desire to live with father, brad pitt, is very proud of his eldest adopted son Maddox.
According to the publication People, 18-year-old joined the South Korean University of Yonsei, Department of biochemistry, so in the end of August will be forced to leave the U.S. and move to Seoul.
“Angelina is incredibly proud of her son. She will be greatly missed, but realizes that he’s an adult,” reports the publication the words of an insider.
It is noted that Maddox did to other schools, but to study in South Korea was his goal, because he is interested in the culture and studying Korean.
It is known that the young man has already visited South Korea with Angelina, when she came there as a UN Ambassador. Then they visited the campuses of Yonsei University and interacted with teachers.