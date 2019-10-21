The son of Anna Sedokova problems with the team
Famous pop singer, actress and presenter Anna Sedokova in the Stories section of your account Instagram spoke about the problems of 2-year-old son Hector in the team. For example, when all the other children quietly go in a given direction, the young heir of the singer does the opposite and goes to the right instead of the left.
Anna Sedokova in the social network shared the next video, the main character who is little Hector, spending time in the entertainment center for children. The singer admitted that the son, just as she has, with age there are problems of interaction with the staff, that is, the boy tries to do everything to make his own way and run the opposite of the task.
In the end, the son of Anna Sedokova left the team kids his age and went to working out next to the older children, the company of which he, probably, seemed interesting. Hector also prefer to play separately from the team, as he did, happily frolicking alone on the trampoline. The singer also asked fans, will not be whether such a trait is a problem when communicating with peers and what to do to remedy the situation.