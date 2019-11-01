The son of Charlize Theron changed dresses to a t-shirt and Cycling shorts
Son Charlize Theron Jackson with the first years of life, considers himself a girl and prefers to wear feminine clothes in pink shades. However, recently the heir of the actress preferred the other style.
Like many Hollywood stars, Charlize Theron has very advanced views on the question of raising children. So, her 7-year-old adopted son Jackson has long since believed himself to be a girl and asks her to call his daughter.
Jackson is so comfortable in these clothes, even on the beach he walks not in speedos and in tight pink swimsuit.
Sometimes, however, the heir to the stars all tries on a more versatile wardrobe items.
Bike Cycling is one of the hottest fashion trends. Stylists recommend to buy slim-fit shorts to absolutely everyone, regardless of age and the harmony of shapes — the main thing is to know what to combine them.
Despite the fact that Cycling shorts can be found in the men’s departments of stores, it seems that Jackson was inspired by the female images. Such simple outfits are often Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and other famous women.