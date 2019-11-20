The son of former President of Germany was killed during a lecture
The doctor Fritz von weizsäcker, he gave a medical lecture in a private Berlin clinic, Schlosspark, which is located near the Palace Charlottenburg, was attacked by a man with a knife who was among the listeners (the institution often held events open to the public). Injury, according to the newspaper Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, proved fatal. 59-year-old victim died in the same clinic.
A severe stab wound he received also another person who tried to defend von weizsäcker. He was hospitalized in another hospital.
The killer is arrested. The motives of the crime being investigated.
Fritz is the son of the former President of Germany Richard von weizsäcker, who held the post of head of state from 1984 to 1994 and died in 2015.
