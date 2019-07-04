The son of Kathleen Jenner: “My dad is now like a 15-year-old girl”
Bruce Jenner, 4 years ago had a sex change and turned into Kathleen Jenner, while enjoying a new life. But his many offspring still hard to accept the metamorphosis that occurred with their father. 35-year-old Brody Jenner confessed what it’s like to have a relative-transgender.
Brody said that the child often saw his father. Bruce and his mom Linda Thompson divorced when the boy was still too small. “He didn’t come to my graduation, never came to my birthdays, we can say, we had no relationship,” recalls Jenner, Jr.
Later, however, father and son were able to find a common language, and soon Bruce turned to Caitlin. “My dad as a 15-year-old girl. She was completely different. This is awesome! She’s happy and worn, as usual. She lives her life, so I don’t expect too much of her,” said Brody.
The last words seem to have regarded the fact that Caitlin missed my son’s wedding. In an interview, Jenner admitted that the Pope knew about the gala event for a year, so he was upset about his absence. “I’m not surprised, I’m used to the fact that she does such things,” added the reality star.