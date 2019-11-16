The son of Queen Elizabeth “did not recall the meeting” with a woman accusing him of forced…
The middle son of the British Queen Elizabeth II for the first time spoke about his links with American billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, who in July this year killed himself in jail, being accused of pedophilia and selling minors into sexual slavery.
In a BBC interview that was given with the permission of Her Majesty, 59-year-old Prince Andrew has declared, that regrets that kept in touch with Epstein after he in 2008 was found guilty and sentenced to prison. And that he had failed the Royal family, for which daily reproaches himself.
On the issue of relations with American Virginia Roberts, who claims that at the age of 17 years, three Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew said: “I do not recall meeting with this lady.” Despite the existence of the snapshot on which Andrew, the father of princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, pictured hugging young Valerie.
The charges against Prince Virginia first proposed in 2015, which has caused a serious scandal. After the suicide of a billionaire, the FBI has raised a number new issues in relation to Prince Andrew, and this story again surfaced.
The son of the Queen categorically denies his involvement in illegal Affairs, Jeffrey, as well as what ever engage in sexual intercourse with a minor.
Andrew and Jeffrey
Virginia married now for 35 years
