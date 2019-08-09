The son of Queen Elizabeth II publicly humiliated his daughter Princess Beatrice on the day of her birth (photo)
Beatrice, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, celebrated on 8 August his 31st birthday. Members of the Royal family congratulated the cute Princess in social networks. However, her own father, the second son of Queen Prince Andrew, Duke of York, really spoiled the mood of the daughter in her birthday.
As writes the edition Express, on the page of the 59-year-old Andrew in the social network Twitter a collage of photos, which the Prince in different years posing with Beatrice. However, on one of the images Andrew captured not with her but with her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, in her wedding day with Jack Brooksbank in October last year. The error was soon corrected and the photo was removed. However, fans of the Royal family managed to keep it. “A little awkward, true?” “I never could discern — where Beatrice, where is Eugene. Thank God I’m not the only one, their father has the same problem,” wrote commentators.
Beatrice and Eugene
Meanwhile, the Beatrice, which occupies the ninth place in line to the throne, has fueled rumors that she will soon go down the aisle. As it became known, Her Royal Highness sat on a strict vegan diet excluding from its meat and dairy products. Guess she is preparing for her wedding, wanting to look your best on this auspicious day. As you know, Beatrice has a serious romance with businessman Edoardo Mapelli of Mozzi. They say that the couple is already engaged and waiting to officially announce their engagement.
