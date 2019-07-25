The son of Robin Williams married in the father’s birthday
21 Jul actor Robin Williams, who committed suicide in 2014, could mark his 68th birthday. To honor the memory of actor has decided his youngest son, 27-year-old Cody. The day he married his sweetheart Maria Flores. And place of marriage was their family home, where Robin and his second wife Marsha Garces lived with Cody and his older sister Zelda. There’s also younger son Williams made his beloved proposal.
The wedding Cody said in his Instagram his 29-year-old sister. She has published a few pictures from the wedding ceremony, which poses together with the newlyweds and the eldest son of Robin from his first marriage, 36-year-old Zachary, and explained why this day is so important to her.
July 21 — a very important date for me. This day was born one of my best friends and loved ones shower on this earth. This is the day when Neil Armstrong first set foot on the moon. And this is the day when my father was born. The day that I last saw him. A few days ago, this date takes on new significance — July 21 I had a sister! Maria and Cody, you are the light of my life. I’m glad that for many years was to witness your love, watching you grow and care about each other. Zac and mom and I love you both and congratulations on your wedding day!
— written by Zelda.
At the wedding of Cody and Maria tribute not only to Robin Williams, and other relatives who have passed away. In their honor during the marriage was a lighted candle with three wicks, for guests holding a yellow rose, and the hall resounded with the song Never Enough performed by bride.
We will remind that on August 11, 2014 Robin Williams was found dead in his own house. Later, the experts came to the conclusion that the actor killed himself, and the cause of death was asphyxiation. There were various versions of the suicide of Williams. In the press there was an information that before his death, Robin attended a rehabilitation center, where he tried to cope with alcohol and drug addictions, and was in severe depression.
Later the third wife of actor Susan Schneider denied this version. She admitted that the last time Robin was suffering from Parkinson’s disease at an early stage and was not ready to share it with the public. According to her, it is a disease provoked depression and has pushed Williams to suicide.
The inheritance of $ 50 million Robin left his third wife Susan and three children from his first two marriages: son Zachary, who was born in marriage with model and actress Valeria of Velardi and daughter Zelda and son Cody, born in marriage with the former nurse of the eldest son Zachary Marsha Garces.