The son of Taisiya Povaliy posted a tender photo pregnant wife
September 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
In March of this year it became known that Povaliy very soon for the first time will become a grandmother. Then the son of singer, musician Denis Povaliy, on his page in Fecebook reported that his wife Svetlana pregnant. Recently in the network appeared pictures of the pregnant wife of the actor, which, judging by the size of her tummy, she is depicted in the last months of pregnancy.
“Surprise!” Do you think anyone there? Boy or girl? Who in the subject — please do not spoiler,” commented Denis pictures. If someone is born and the couple is still unknown, one thing is clear — replenishment have to wait long!