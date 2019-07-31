The son of the coach of “Manchester United” debuted in professional football in the match against the team his father (video)
OLE Gunnar Solskjaer with their sons Noah (left) and Elia
Yesterday in Oslo at the famous arena “ullevaal Stadion” “Manchester United” played their penultimate friendly match before the official start of the season.
The opponents of “red devils” was the Norwegian club “Kristiansund”.
Thanks to the only goal scored by Juan Mata, the Spaniard scored from the penalty spot in the stoppage time, the 20-time Champions of England won 1:0.
It is noteworthy that in the 87th minute on the field in the hosts appeared Noah Solskjaer – the son of head coach of Manchester United’s OLE Gunnar. For 19-year old player it was the first match at the professional level.
