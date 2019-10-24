The son of the Sultan is one of the most beautiful princes of the world! What does he live?

| October 24, 2019 | News | No Comments

Сын султана – один из красивейших принцев планеты! Чем же он живет?

Want to know who is one of the most beautiful princes? We will respond to your question!

Abdul Matin – – old guy from Brunei. He is the tenth child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

The guy already has two entities: the military (he’s a Lieutenant) and civil.

A young man was studying in England, he is fluent in Arabic, English, French and Italian.

From Hobbies – flying and sports, and skydiving.

Also, the young man has a page in Instagram, which Abdul with fun upgrades. He has a million subscribers.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr