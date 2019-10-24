The son of the Sultan is one of the most beautiful princes of the world! What does he live?
Want to know who is one of the most beautiful princes? We will respond to your question!
Abdul Matin – – old guy from Brunei. He is the tenth child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.
The guy already has two entities: the military (he’s a Lieutenant) and civil.
A young man was studying in England, he is fluent in Arabic, English, French and Italian.
From Hobbies – flying and sports, and skydiving.
Also, the young man has a page in Instagram, which Abdul with fun upgrades. He has a million subscribers.