The son of will Smith opened a cafe for the homeless
July 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
And called the truck “I Love You Restaurant”.
The son of a famous Hollywood actor will Smith, 21-year-old Jaden, who recently confirmed the romance with a famous rapper-a man in his birthday he opened his own café for the homeless, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
About the Jaden told on the page in Instagram, zapotevshie photos and videos the truck. On video it is visible that dozens of homeless people lined up to try free vegan food.
As he told the guy he couldn’t look at what they feed the homeless, and therefore created a cafe on wheels.
“I just want to give people what they deserve: a healthy free vegan food”, says the opening of the truck the son of actor.