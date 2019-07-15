The son of will Smith opened the vegan truck for the homeless
50-year-old will Smith not so long ago, decided on a bold experiment: a famous Hollywood actor surprised fans passionate twerk with elements of hip-hop, posted a video to his Instagram account.
And now the son of actor decided to surprise fans of will Smith. By the way, the other day Jaden celebrated his 21st birthday. The guy made himself an unusual gift – opened vegan cafe van for the homeless of Los Angeles. He told about it in Instagram, uploading photos and videos of the truck.
By the way, the video shared is the son of will Smith, you can see how dozens of homeless people lined up to try free vegan food.
I just want to give people what they deserve: a healthy free vegan food
explained his idea of Jaden Smith.
It should be noted that according to Smith the younger, he couldn’t look at what they feed the homeless, and therefore created this charity truck I Love You Restaurant.