The song “Ocean Elzy” became the soundtrack to the film “Zakhar Berkut” (video)
New song “Heights” of the group “Okean Elzy”, who spoke recently in Minsk, became the soundtrack to the historic movie Ahtem Seytablaev “Zakhar Berkut”. The words and music were written by the leader of “Okean Elzy”, the people’s Deputy Svyatoslav Vakarchuk. The clip includes footage from the movie and scenes with the chorus, additionally taken in the scenery.
“History of Zakhar Berkut and brave tuboltsev is a story about one of the main things in the world — about courage. About the courage of men, women, children. About the courage, which has all helped us to overcome the steep turns of fate and passes. Cool that this story was told again right now. I’ve seen working materials of the film, and that’s really cool,” — said Vakarchuk.
The film shows the events of 1241, when the Mongol Horde led by Khan Burundai heading West, destroying everything in its path. When he reached the high Carpathian mountains, the army stops near the foot. But last night a few local hunters — brothers the Eagles — secretly sneaking into the camp and free the prisoners. Mad with rage, Han decides to go straight, to take revenge and destroy the Carpathian settlements. For this, he finds a traitor among the locals, who reveals to him the secret passage in the mountains. But a small group of mountain hunters under the leadership of Zakhar Berkut has a plan to permanently stop the enemy.
We will remind, the film is based on the novel by Ivan Franko. This is a joint Ukrainian-American working. As the co-Director of the movie was John winn, worked over the script Yaroslav Vojtisek and rich Ronat.
Starring Alex Macnicoll, Robert Patrick (“Terminator 2”), poppy Drayton, Tommy Flanagan, Andrey Isaenko and Oleg Voloshchenko. The main filming took place in the Carpathians, in particular, to the lake Synevyr and Manyavsky waterfall, as well as in a specially built scenery.
In the Ukrainian film Director Ahtem Seytablaev will be released on 10 October 2019 and the television premiere of after the rental will be held on the channel “Ukraine”.
