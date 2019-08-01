The song “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X broke the record for “Despacito” remained in the top 17 weeks
Song rap artist became the first work that lasted in the top of the popular charts for 17 weeks.
Hit rapper Lil Nas X Old Town Road broke the record of the Billboard Hot 100. The song stayed at the top for 17 weeks in a row. This is reported on the official website of the chart.
For the first time the existence of the top of the song lasted so long. Earlier Despacito song performed by Louise Fons and daddy Yankee together with Justin Bieber showed the result of 16 weeks. The first record in 1995 was the track Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s One Sweet Day.
The video for the track Old Town Road on YouTube has collected 240 million hits in that time, Despacito watched 6.3 billion times.
