The songs Vari Mishka I want to cry: Jamal on the Grand final “the Voice. Children-5” (photo)

On Sunday, July 7, on the TV channel “1+1” will show a big super-final “Voice. Children-5”. The winner of the fifth season of the vocal project will be named by the spectators, who will vote with calls and sms. The best singer will be awarded the honorary title of “the Voice. Diti” and will be able to go on a trip to Disneyland Paris.
For winning the fifth season will be competing parties that not only fascinate the vocals, but also demonstrate such strength of character, which can not boast of all adults: Alexander Tatarashvili and Karina of Stolba from the team “Time and Glass”, Veronica Marine and jarosław Karpuk will lead to the victory of the team Jiji, and the team Jamala for the title of “the Voice. Children” will compete Cooking Koshevaya and Nikita Achkasov.
Alexander Tatarashvili
By the way, team members Jamala called one of the main contenders for victory in the fifth season of the project.
— I have a very talented finalists — Cooking and Nikita, — said Jamal. — Varya strong voice, a special tone. She is very emotional girl. Cool, when you yourself are emotional and evoke strong emotions, when your song you want to cry or dance. Nikita is a gifted boy, all at once perceives he’s got a great vocal technique, he grows in his eyes. He was only one comment, it captures everything on the fly, understands, hears, does.
Cooking Koshevaya
On the eve of the broadcast, the creators of the show in an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” told what will surprise the audience. So, for the first time in the history of the show on stage as a guest artist will be the winner of the fourth season of “the Voice. Diti” Danelia Telesheva. Together with his former mentor and MONATIK she will perform a song from the new album of the artist. Recall that after winning the project Danelia participated in the American show The World’s Vest, which was touched to tears by actress drew Barrymore.
— Less than three days to live, and our creative team is literally living on the set — said “FACTS” head of Big Entertainment show Vladimir Zawaduk. — Assembled complex decorations, costumes are sewn coaches and participants honed performances. Although large-scale preparations for the live broadcast began a month ago. On the final competition involved more than 500 people, will run about 15 cameras. For productions used nearly 5 tons of props, 2-3 tons of lighting and a ton of devices for sound. I assure you, you have never seen. The chief Director of the live — Andrew Music. In addition, this year we have a new Director that are full of bold and ambitious ideas!
Traditionally, the repertoire of live meets the famous Ukrainian music producer Ruslan Kvinta. Together with trainers, participants and the creative team of the project, he chose songs that re-reveal of young singers. In the Grand final of the young singers and guest stars will perform, accompanied by a live orchestra and all your favorite hits will find a new sound.
— It will be incredible live, because our kids are extremely talented, — said Ruslan. – Actually it is true that this year is the strong casting of the participants. The Superfinal together we have prepared many surprises for viewers. For example, Sascha Zazanashvili for the first time will sing in the Ukrainian language, together with Karina Straboy and their mentors, the group “Time and Glass”.
— But he doesn’t speak Ukrainian!
— Yes, it is easier to communicate in English. Therefore, in order to speak in Ukrainian, Sasha did a great job! The selected song is so emotionally strong and beloved by the Ukrainians, I think this will be one of the most moving speeches in the Grand final. Marine and Veronica, a girl who always won in music competitions with folk songs, will be performed by incendiary hit group ABBA. For her it is a big step forward and go beyond the usual framework. Her teammate jarosław Karpuk will sing a song of a participant from the Netherlands Duncan Lawrence Arcade, with which he won the Eurovision song contest in 2019, held in Israel.
It is known that Cooking Koshevaya will sing a song of their coach Jamala, and Nikita Achkasov will perform songs from the repertoire of Elton John. By the way, the viewers will enjoy not only of young artists but also the performance of the superstar, the winner of Eurovision-2018 Israeli woman Netta, who will sing his new song together with all the finalists.
Nikita Achkasov
This year Directors-Directors of the Grand final will perform Les Podolyanko and Dmitry Guk. The Directors admitted that before the final day because of the huge amount of work not leaving the film set.
— We have really produced something fantastic, — said “FACTS” Les. — Our scene for a moment could turn into anything. For example, we will take viewers into the atmosphere of the Moscow subway — with realistic graphics and scenery. One of the participants literally float above the stage on a giant discus thrower. It will be a real Broadway musical. Will the “mystical” number, during which the stage will start two of the mirror world, reflecting each other. The mirror effect made possible by the synchronous operation of the cameras and mirrors. This will be one of the most technically difficult of rooms.
