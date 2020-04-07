The South African athlete broke the record of Ronaldo in his challenge (video)
Caster Semenya
The double Olympic champion of London-2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016 in the 800 meters, South Africa caster Semenya posted a new video in his Instagram.
She took part in the challenge forward “Juventus” and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo.
The essence of the exercise is that in the supine position raise legs and arms up to the ceiling and try to get the hands to the feet as many times as possible in 45 seconds. The Portuguese made 142 repetition, the athlete – 176.
“Hey, guys! – written by Simon. – Thank you Ronaldo for his call, he did everything possible, I managed to score 176 in 45 seconds.”