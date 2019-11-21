The spacecraft Elon musk broke during the test: the time of the disaster was caught on video
On the ground in the U.S. state of Texas during the testing of a new spacecraft Starship Mk1 of the company Elon musk SpaceX, an explosion occurred. The moment when the ship literally blew off the roof, was recorded on video.
The incident occurred during testing at the maximum filling cryogenic liquid tanks for methane and oxygen. The upper part of the ship broke off and soared to a height of about 150 meters. And the tanks began to pour a cryogenic liquid, formed thick clouds of vapor.
Engineers called the accident one of the predictable scenarios. “The purpose of today’s test was the maximum pressure in the system, so this result was not completely unexpected,” — said the representatives of the company.
RIP Starship Mk1. @LabPadre stream:https://t.co/CwiHPUf7D3 pic.twitter.com/SckLfdIhw3
— Chris B — NSF (@NASASpaceflight) November 20, 2019
According to the publication The Verge, as a result of incident nobody has suffered.
Meanwhile the first 20-kilometer test flight of the Starship, scheduled for December, yet postponed indefinitely. Elon Musk announced that the company will refuse from this prototype and move on to testing newer models — Mk3.
Starship Mk1 was created to test the design of the ship, which will deliver cargo and people to far away point in space, such as on the moon and Mars. Elon Musk calls a Starship the most powerful rocket in the history of the company.
