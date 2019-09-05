The Spaniards in mourning band won in Bucharest Romania: overview videos of the games of UEFA Euro 2020
Thursday, September 5, in four groups resumed battles in the qualifying tournament of European football championship 2020.
Group D
Ireland — Switzerland — 1:1 (McGoldrick, 85 — Sher, 74)
Gibraltar — Denmark — 0:6 (SKOV, 6, Eriksen, 34, penalty, 50 penalty, Delaney, 69, Hudler, 73, 78)
Position of commands: 1. Ireland — 11 points (5 matches); 2. Denmark — 8 (4); 3. Switzerland — 5 (3); 4. Georgia — 3 (4); 5. Gibraltar — 0 (4).
Group F
Romania — Spain 1:2 (Andon, 59 — Sergio Ramos, 29, pen, Alcacer, 47). On 79 minutes, removed the Spaniard Llorente.
The match in Bucharest began with a minute of silence in memory of 9-year-old daughter of former coach of Spain Luis Enrique, who died a few days ago.
The fate of the match, which team came out with black armbands in favor of remaining in the minority of guests decided goal Sergio Ramos from real Madrid and accurate shot Paco Alcacer from Borussia Dortmund. Although, by and large, the Spaniards barely escaped alive.
By the way, the statistics 33-year-old defender Royal club Sergio Ramos in the national team is impressive: he’s not leaving the field without a goal in eight of their last nine matches for the national team. In addition, the goal in gate of Romania, was for Ramos, 21st the national team of Spain, which allowed him to catch up with Michela and to enter the top ten scorers in the history of “red the Furies”.
The best Spanish goalscorer David Villa 59 goals. Also in the top 10 are: Raul (44 goals), Fernando Torres (38), David Silva (35), Fernando Hierro (29), Fernando Morientes (27), Emilio butragueño (26), Alfredo di Stefano (23), Julio Salinas (22), and Mitchell and Sergio Ramos (21), which divide the 10-11-th position.
By the way, the Spanish team managed to beat the Romanians on their home turf only on the seventh attempt (previously three draws and three defeats).
Norway — Malta — 2:0 (Berg, 34, king, 45+1, penalty)
Faroe Islands — Sweden — 0:4 (Isaac, 12, 15, LindelEf, 23, Quaison, 41)
Position of commands: 1. Spain — 15 (5); 2. Sweden — 10 (5); 3. Norway — 8 (5); 4. Romania — 7 (5); 5. Malta — 3 (5); 6. Faroe Islands — 0 (5).
Group G
Israel — Northern Macedonia 1:1 (Zahavi, 55 — Ademi, 64)
Position of commands: 1. Poland — 12 (4); 2. Israel — 8 (5); 3. Austria — 6 (4); 4. Northern Macedonia — 5 (5); 5. Slovenia — 5 (4); 6. Latvia — 0 (4).
Group J
Armenia — Italy 1:3 (Karapetyan, 11, Belotti, 28, 80, Pellegrini, 77). On 45+1 minutes, the Armenians removed Karapetyan.
Roberto Mancini a second time in force in the majority, have won all five matches of the qualifying tournament with a total score of 16:2 and very close to winning spots in the final tournament.
Moreover, according to Gracenote Live, Italy now owner of the longest series without a defeat in the qualifiers of the European Championships. “Blue Squadron” has not lost in UEFA Euro for 35 consecutive games (29 wins, 6 draws). The last time the Italians lost in the qualifying tournament of the European Championships on 6 September 2006, when surrendered on the field of the French — 1:3.
Finland — Greece — 1:0 (Pukki, 52, penalty)
Bosnia and Herzegovina — Liechtenstein — 5:0 (Gojak, 11, 89, Malin, 80, own goal, Dzeko, 85, Višća, 88)
Position of commands: 1. Italy — 15 (5); 2. Finland — 12 (5); 3. Bosnia and Herzegovina — 7 (5); 4. Armenia — 6 (5); 5. Greece — 4 (5); 6. Liechtenstein — 0 (5).
The fifth of September, also had several friendly matches involving European teams: South Korea — Georgia — 2:2, Northern Ireland — Luxembourg — 1:0, Montenegro — Hungary 2:1.
Photo Getty Images
