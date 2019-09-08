The Spaniards to record the match of Ramos has achieved a crushing home victory (videos)
Sunday, September 8, in the three groups was held the matches of the 6th round of the qualifying round of the European championship 2020.
Group D
Georgia — Denmark — 0:0.
Switzerland — Gibraltar — 4:0 (Zakaria, 37, Mehmedi, 43, Rodriguez, 45+4, Lead, 87).
Position of commands: 1. Ireland — 11 points (5 matches); 2. Denmark — 9 (5); 3. Switzerland — 8 (4); 4. Georgia — 4 (5); 5. Gibraltar — 0 (5).
Group F
Romania — Malta — 1:0 (Puskas, 47).
Spain — Faroe Islands 4:0 (rodri, 13, Rodrigo, 50, Alcácer, 90, 90+3).
Stepping into the starting lineup for the match, 33-year-old Spanish defender Sergio Ramos held its 167th match for the “Red fury”, equaling for this indicator, with the now former sole record-holder — his ex-partner real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas.
Sweden — Norway — 1:1 (Forsberg, 60 — Johansen, 45).
Position of commands: 1. Spain — 18 points (6 matches); 2. Sweden — 11 (6); 3. Romania — 10 (6); 4. Norway — 9 (6); 5. Faroe Islands — 0 (6).
Group J
Armenia — Bosnia and Herzegovina — 4:2 (Mkhitaryan, 3, 66, Hambardzumyan, 77, Loncar, 90+5, own goal — Dzeko, 13, Gojak, 70).
The victory of the Armenian team has largely contributed to the former Shakhtar midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who scored two goals and gave two assists. By the way, for a football player, now playing in Italy for Roma, this is the first “double” since December last year, when he scored twice in the Premier League, “Southampton”. However, in the event it did not help Arsenal even to cling to a draw (2:3).
By the way, after the game the head coach of the Bosnian national team, the legendary Croatian Robert prosinecki — announced the resignation. “I talked to everybody and decided to leave. When I arrived, I believe that we will fight for an exit in a final part of European championship. We do not be found. My successor will have time to prepare the team for the League of Nations. I’m not a coach, “said prosinecki about his decision.
Finland — Italy — 1:2 (Pukki, 71, from a penalty — Immobile, 59, Jorginho, 79, penalty).
An away game with the Finns was the defender Leonardo Bonucci ‘ 91 in the “Italy Azzurra”, so he caught up with Alessandro del Piero and came in tenth place in the list of guards in Italian football. First in the list with a large margin remains legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, whose 176 games.
Greece — Liechtenstein — 1:1 (Masouras, 33 — Salanovic, 85).
Champions of Europe 2004 disgraced in his field. Leading throughout the game with the football dwarf Liechtenstein, “the Greeks” passed in the closing stages and lost important points. However, a chance to reach the final of Euro 2020 and the Greeks before this game was a bit…
Position of commands: 1. Italy — 18 points (6 matches); 2. Finland — 12 (6); 3. Armenia — 9 (6); 4. Bosnia and Herzegovina — 7 (6); 5. Greece — 5 (6); 6. Liechtenstein — 1 (6).
Photo Twitter of the Italian national team
