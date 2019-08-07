The Spanish club got rid of the former forward of the national team of Ukraine
34-year-old Ukrainian striker Yevhen Seleznyov, having experience of performances in national team (58 matches and 11 goals in the period from 2008 to 2018), has remained without a club. Spanish “Malaga”, which plays in the second power division of the country broke the contract with our compatriot by mutual consent.
Note that Seleznyov came in “Malaga” only in January of this year, and spent the second part of last season in Segunda 12 matches (goals not scored).
It is reported that the attackers, who in his time defended the colors of FC Shakhtar Donetsk and reached the finals of the Europa League against Dnipro, actively interested in Turkish “Gestapo”. The interest is justified, because in 2017-2018 Eugene was quite good in Turkey, speaking in “Karabukspor” and “Akhisar Belediye”.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter