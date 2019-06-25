The Spanish Countess was sentenced to two years in prison for misappropriation of paintings by Anthony van Dyck (PHOTO)

The provincial court of Madrid has sentenced to two years imprisonment Cristina Ordovas Gomez-Jordana, Countess of Ruiz de Castilla for the misappropriation of a picture by Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck (1599 – 1641), was, according to EFE.

Aristocrat will also have to pay 165 thousand euros to the owners of the works of van Dyck, “Anna Sophia, Countess de Carnarvon”, which acquired it in June 2009 at the auction house Christie’s for 38 557 pounds. The portrait was painted by the artist in the period from 1633 to 1641 year.

Soon after the purchase, the painting was moved to Madrid. In 2014, the work was taken to the house of a noble lady for examination and possible purchase. It is assumed that the Countess had reached an agreement with the owners of the picture about buying it for 165 thousand Euro, but has not paid this amount and has not returned work in 2015 at the request of the owners. The owners of the paintings was entrusted to the Countess, because she was a famous devotee of art among Spanish collectors, wrote, “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

The painting was discovered in a warehouse in Zurich, together with another belonging to the Spanish pattern.

The Prosecutor demanded for the Countess four years in prison.