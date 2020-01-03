The Spanish football Federation suspended punishment, “Rayo Vallecano” for insulting Zozulya
Roman Zozulya (№10) during the pre-match handshake
The appeals Committee of the Royal Spanish football Federation (RFEF) has suspended the sanctions imposed on club Rayo Vallecano for the behaviour of their fans against 30-year-old Ukrainian striker “Albacete” Roman Zozulya in the match of the 20th round of Segunda, reports Marca.
We will remind, fans of “Rayo” during the first half insulted Ukrainians, calling him a “Nazi.” In protest Albacete refused to come out for the second half of the meeting.
As a result, “Rayo Vallecano” has been fined 18 thousand euros, the team was ordered to close part of the stands in the next two home match.
However, the RFEF has determined that the capital club did not have sufficient time for filing an appeal, as the next home match the team will be held on 5 January.