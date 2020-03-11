The Spanish League goes to matches without spectators
Due to the spread of the coronavirus matches the next two rounds of the Spanish Primera and Segunda will be held without spectators.
Such decision was accepted by the leaders of La Liga, as reported by the press service of the La Liga.
The first match, which was held behind closed doors was a meeting of “Eibar” and “real Sociedad”, which played last night.
Note that because of the problem of coronavirus can be adjusted the timing of Euro 2020.