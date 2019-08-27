The Spanish military plane crashed in the sea in front of numerous beachgoers: the time of the tragedy…
In Spain on 26 August, around the beach on a sand spit of La Manga in Murcia province in the South-East of Spain crashed the plane CASA C-101 of the Spanish air force. Pilot Francisco Marin died.
The plane crashed in shallow water, the depth of the impact area does not exceed four meters. Work is underway on the extraction and delivery of the aircraft to shore, writes La Sexta.
Many tourists witnessed the crash. In social networks was published video, which captures the moment of the crash.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, in April in Japan also crashed a military plane. April 10, defense Minister of Japan, Mr. Takeshi Iwaya reported the death of the newest fighter F-35. The wreckage was discovered a day later after it disappeared from radar screens.
