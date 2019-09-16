The Spanish national team became world champion in basketball
At the end in China the world championship on basketball the national team of Spain has not experienced problems in the final match against the national team of Argentina (95:75), and the second time in its history became the champion of the world.
Recall the first time “Seleccion” became the strongest team in the world in 2006.
We will add that point guard of the Spanish national team Ricky Rubio MVP of the world Cup-2019. Ricky has scored 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds making and giving a 6.0 assists per game.
In the final against Argentina Rubio scored 20 points, becoming the top scorer in my team.
Ricky Rubio