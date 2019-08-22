The speaker of the Parliament of New Zealand nursed baby colleagues directly during the meeting (video)
Right time of the debate in the Parliament of New Zealand speaker of the house of representatives Trevor Мfллард nursed a six-week baby his colleagues Tamachi Coffey. 65-year-old Mr Mallard fed the boy milk mixture from a bottle and shook hands. Video these shots have bypassed the social network and gained a lot of likes and enthusiastic comments.
A photo of the Speaker of New Zealand’s Parliament legislator’feeding a baby while carrying out his duties has been shared all over the world. pic.twitter.com/G8MvuuAOkb
— SBS News (@SBSNews) August 22, 2019
“Usually, the chair of the chair is only the chair. But today some VIP person to share it with me. Congratulations to Jr Tamachi Coffey with the new addition to the family,” wrote Mallard on Twitter.
By the way, mom the baby is no. But there are two dads. Tamachi Coffey is in a same-sex Union. Son to Mr. Coffey and his wife Tim Smith gave birth to a surrogate mother.
Policies in New Zealand generally differ by originality of views in regard to babies. Last year the Prime Minister of this country Jacinda Ardern, who gave birth to her first child in June 2018, has become the first ever world leader. Attend the meeting of the UN with a baby on his hands. Her daughter Niamh was three months.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter