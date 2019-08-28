The speaker Volodin held a master class in how to distinguish male from female watermelon
During the working visit in the Saratov region, the Chairman of Russian state Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has visited a place of a landing of Yury Gagarin. Later, he along with first female cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova arrived at the nearby plantation, reports Meduza.
Volodin decided to explain Tereshkova, how to choose the right watermelon. This knowledge is passed to grandparents. Remember:
“The part that says that watermelon ripe — whip. You need to have it dried. Here we had a plantation, and my grandmother told me: [we need] to ensure that the whip was dry <…> Usually say: ladies and watermelon men. That’s when here little such are men. And when a large female. And the women are sweeter”.
And everything, even tapping on the watermelon don’t!