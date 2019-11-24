The special operation in the Black sea: the Navy of Romania brought to the rescue of thousands of sheep (video)
After the sinking of the tanker Delfi in the Black sea, there was another emergency off the coast of Romania capsized sailing under the flag of the island nation of Palau a large cargo ship Queen Hind, on Board of which there were 14 thousand sheep.
About it writes BBC.
It is reported that the tragedy occurred after the ship had left the Romanian port of Midia, near Constanta port on the Black sea coast.
On Board were 22 crew members — citizens of Serbia. They were all saved.
On the scene conducted the rescue operation aboard the sheep. In the operation to rescue sheep involved police, firefighters and Navy of Romania
“We have already saved a small number [of sheep]. They swam in the sea,” said bi-Bi-si, the press-Secretary of the ambulance service in Constanta Desk Anamarija.
However, as suggested by the rescuers, many sheep were drowned.
It’s unclear why the ship turned over.
At the moment, one of the rescued crew members were taken to hospital with hypothermia.
“He fell into the sea, but it very quickly has saved”, said Anamarija, adding that with the rest of the crew all right, their health is not in danger.
Why the ship capsized is still unknown. As reported by the authorities, an investigation will be conducted after you complete the operation to rescue the sheep.
The ship left the port of Midia around 12:00 local time and was heading with his load to the port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
According to the website Marine Traffic, the ship was built in 1980. Its length — nearly 85 metres, and the capacity — 3785 tons.

