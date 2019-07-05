The specialist told us how a house can affect the health of the owner
Nicole Bijlsma, environmental scientist from Australia, has studied the effects on human health, which may have its housing. The relevant research was available at the information portal “latest news”.
The environment is convinced Bylsma, has more than a significant impact on health, there is therefore nothing surprising in the fact that modern homes are fraught with a lot of variety of hazards.
“If you look, for example, in the bathroom of your home, then it a high chance to detect the mold. It would seem — think, mold. But this, incidentally, is the most dangerous for the human body form of life, which can cause multiple diseases”, the scientist said.
The microorganisms that appear in the bathroom or any other room, if there is enough wet, can be toxic, and cause, e.g., fatigue, problems with the respiratory system, lethargy and migraine.
“And mold is just one example. Not less dangerous is the ordinary house dust. It can be a cause of the common cold, asthma, colds, allergic reactions, and so forth,” — said Bylsma.
Many building materials and decorative coatings (e.g., paint for the walls) can contain heavy metals and other dangerous chemicals adds the expert, advising to give such issues a high priority.