The specialist told us how to protect your body from electromagnetic radiation household appliances
In modern homes there are many sources of electromagnetic radiation. According to biologist Oleg Grigoriev, a modern technique for human safe if correctly to exploit it.
Available today, the scientific evidence suggests that a major source of electromagnetic radiation in people’s homes today are domestic routers, handing out Wi-Fi. Experts even made a recommendation to keep the routers at a distance of not less than three metres away from places of constant stay of people – not in the rooms and in the hallway or the kitchen.
Doctor of biological Sciences Oleg Grigoriev confirms appliances are really subjected to electromagnetic radiation the organisms of people.
“Irradiates and cell phone, and microwave, which creates two frequencies to heat the food as well as the electromagnetic field,” — said, in particular, Grigoriev.
The most dangerous radiating device biologist believes mobile phones. According to him, enough for 15 to 30 seconds of talking on a cell, so that the brain felt the impact of the electromagnetic field. At the same time, the expert noted, the headset is able to protect.
As for household appliances with electromagnetic radiation, in the apartment during their work “enough to move 1.5–2 meters,” said the biologist. Finding the distance negates the dangers of this radiation.