The specialists have figured out how to predict diseases on the steps
The scientific staff of the American geriatrics society revealed the relationship between walking speed and the emergence of health problems. This was printed edition MedicalXpress.
After analyzing the causes of health problems and causes that can lead to disability, researchers found that the occurrence of diseases associated with reduced walking speed and reduced mobility, which begin to appear in the first eight months after first noticed problems.
Research staff conducted an experiment in which was attended by volunteers whose age was 70 years and older. The observation, which lasted for eight years showed that in the first few years, people are easily able to cover a distance of 400 metres. For them it was easy to go through a dozen steps downhill. Doctors monitor the activity of the movement of volunteers every six months. Towards the end of the experiment, these same people could not show the previous results. Lower rates were found among women who had breathing problems, had weight and diabetes.
Scientists have identified that the greatest chance to receive the disability was precisely those people who have had markedly reduced rate of movement, as well as a reduced level of orientation.