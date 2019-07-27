The specialists have shared the secret of gradual weight loss
Experts in the field of beauty and health talked about the factor that plays a vital role in the process of losing weight and maintaining harmony.
And we are not talking about diets or exhausting physical exertion.
Thus, according to the published data, an important role in the fight against obesity plays a drinking water. To achieve the effect of weight loss should drink a certain amount of water each day, experts say.
Often diet and going to the gym are useless in the issue of weight loss. Nutritionists explain that the culprit is the insufficient consumption of clean drinking water. Often the body manifests the feeling of hunger, although in reality we are talking about simple lust. In the end of overeating is unavoidable.
Scientists have conducted a number of studies. The first showed that half a liter of water a day increases the energy level of the person at 24-30%. Second job revealed a relationship between weight loss and water consumption.
The researchers found that in the year you can optionally get rid of two kilograms of excess weight if to increase the daily water consumption per liter.
As reported to lose weight completely, you need to act wisely to choose the nutrition that is optimal for health, and for weight loss.