The specialists said, the condition could indicate the deterioration of eyesight
Specialists neuroophthalmology told that the vision loss can often point you to other dangerous diseases. Eye condition will help to identify the brain tumor, autoimmune diseases, problems with the thyroid gland, and other disorders in the body.
According to neuroophthalmology Olga Polovinkina work over, you can’t ignore such symptoms as a gradual loss of vision, blindness transient, unilateral loss of vision, double vision, deterioration in lateral view.
Especially dangerous is monocular blindness. It can signal a tumor or hematoma. Patients with this diagnosis need surgery. Vision can be restored, if the time to seek help. Temporary blindness is often an indication of ischemia, thrombosis, or bilateral stroke.
The expert recommends attentive to “signals” eyes and consult with specialists if there are any violations.