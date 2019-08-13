The specialists who developed a cure for the Ebola virus

Doctors managed to develop 2 experimental method against Ebola virus.

This publication reports Wired.

“From now on we will not say that Ebola is incurable,” said the General Director of the National Institute of biomedical research in the Congo Jean-Jacques Mwembe.

New medications prevent the virus from spreading in the body. The developer promises to produce the required amount of doses.

