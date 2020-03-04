The spectacular dunk Ukrainian dude entered the top 5 moments of the day (video)
Alex Laziness
In the next match of the regular season NBA club of Ukrainian Alexei Leon – “Sacramento kings” in the arena “Golden one” in the presence of 16 419 viewers hosted “Washington wizards” and won 133:126.
Had a hand in the victory of “kings” and Alex, who played 14 minutes, scored 12 points and made 6 rebounds.
In the first quarter of Alex scored a spectacular dunk over an opponent’s hand. This episode was included in the top-10 moments of the day.
After this victory “Sacramento” climbed to ninth place in the standings Western conference of the NBA.