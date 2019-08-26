The spectacular knockout Kovalev defended the title of champion in the light heavyweight division (video)
Yesterday in Chelyabinsk held a duel for the title of world champion under version WBO in the light heavyweight division, where current belt holder, the Russian Sergey Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KO’s) met with Englishman Anthony Yard (18-1, 17 KO’s).
Striking match, which was the hardest one for both fighters, ended in a 11th round TKO the Yard.
The first half of the fight was fully under control of the Russian champion, who confidently bombarded the British and gaining points.
But at the end of the 7th round, the picture has changed dramatically. 28-year-old Yard rained down heavy blows to the body of 36-year-old Kovalev that Sergei was not ready.
In the 8th round, the champion was on the verge of a knockout, however, the “teeth” hardly made it to the Gong (the review 8-go round 3:30 of the video).
Apparently, in this round, the British had expended all his stamina. In contrast, Kovalev during the time-out managed to recover and after 2 rounds sent his opponent in the first knockout of his career.
The fight was one of the most dramatic, exciting and entertaining this year.
Overview of the fight: