The specter of impeachment: the court ordered the White house to make public the correspondence trump about Ukraine
Judge Amy Jackson issued a call to the administration of the President of the United States Donald trump to provide an electronic correspondence, which discussed the military assistance to Ukraine, particularly from the President about the suspension of such assistance. This writes the “Voice of America”.
The decision was made at the suit of The New York Times in the framework of the law on access to information. Earlier, the White house refused to provide documents to the publication, citing use of Executive privilege.
“The documents in this category is e-mail correspondence of the President, or Vice President, or immediate advisors of the President on the presidential decision on the amount, terms and purpose of the delayed military assistance to Ukraine”, — said Deputy attorney budget office of the White house Geder Walsh.
Judge Jackson presided over the case of Roger stone, former Advisor to trump, who was accused of perjury.
In 2019 as part of its consideration of the impeachment of Donald trump addressed the accusations that the delay of military assistance to Ukraine could be carried out to exert pressure on the Ukrainian government with political purpose. The decision to keep the administration allocated for Ukraine has played a Central role in the impeachment process trump on charges of abuse of power and obstructing the work of Congress.
Impeachment trump: on the initiative of the Democrats before the final vote
- Held in late July, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- In September, the Democrats announced the launch of a formal inquiry of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- Shortly thereafter, the U.S. State Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with an investigation into impeachment. In the presidential administration charges called “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump: 10 channels broadcast session, 13.8 million Americans watched the broadcast.
- At the second hearing focused on the testimony of Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former Ambassador of the USA in Ukraine. Jovanovic was dismissed from his post as head of the US diplomatic mission in Kiev in may. Democrats argued that Jovanovic was the victim of a campaign organized by Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer trump.
- On November 19 Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives were Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.
- 3 report of impeachment against the President of Donald trump’s abuse of power published the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States.
- On 7 December the report on impeachment was published by the Committee of judicial Affairs of the house of representatives responsible for the formulation of specific charges.
- 10 Dec Democrats have published two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
- On 16 December, the Legal Committee of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress released a report recommending that the U.S. House of representatives to impeach the US President Donald Trump and the Senate to remove him from office.
- On the eve of a vote in the House of representatives on the resolution on impeachment of the President of the United States, which was scheduled for 18 December, Donald trump has sent a sharp letter to the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi.
- December 18, the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of office for their own political gain, as well as obstructing attempts to investigate his actions.
- Trump became the third President in U.S. history who got impeached.
- 21 January in the us Senate began a full trial on the case concerning the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump. Republicans make up the majority of the upper house, did everything possible to expedite the process.
- On January 31, the U.S. Senate decided on the date of the final vote on whether to declare the impeachment and refused to call witnesses in the case.
- On 5 February, the U.S. Senate held a final vote on the impeachment of the 45th President of the USA of Donald trump. Due to the fact that the Senate majority keeps nominating trump the Republican party (53 seats), the opponents of the current President did not have the sufficient number (two-thirds — 67) votes for the removal of the President from his post.
- We also learned how much it cost the Americans the impeachment process trump.
