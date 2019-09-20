The spider is not the same: the leader of “metal Corrosion” the attack happened near the court
The leader of group “metal Corrosion” Sergey Troitsky known as Spider, has a heart attack. This writes the Russian “channel five” referring to the representative of the musician Mary Runouw.
According to representatives of the musician, Trinity became ill in the Mytishchi court — there is planned to consider the matter of his DUI. The interlocutor of TV channel has noted that the artist was very worried because of what happened, so in the courthouse felt the heaviness in my chest and palpitations.
“The court he went out to smoke, I see: it literally slides on the wall. My friend and his arm was picked up, put in the back seat of the car and called an ambulance”, — said the representative of the musician.
According to her. Trinity refused admission and returned home after he made a shot.
The interviewee of the channel also explained that the rocker launched hypertension: “blood pressure from 180 to 210 when he gets overworked or popsical”.
In June police arrested a drunken Sergei Trinity in Mytishchi near Moscow for repeated driving in a condition of alcoholic intoxication. Then he refused to undergo a medical examination and did not admit his guilt.
“Corrosion” — Russian thrash metal band who became infamous. Peak popularity occurred at the beginning of 1990-ies. Trinity is the only permanent member of the team.
As previously reported “FACTS”, last year Spider was going to stand in mayors of Moscow. In the “pre-election” interview, he spoke sharply about the Kremlin’s policy, modern Russia, the current Moscow, etc.
