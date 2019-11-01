The Spitzer telescope has caught on the edge of the galaxy a spooky symbol of Halloween (PHOTOS)

On the infrared image made by the Spitzer space telescope in the outer part of our galaxy, discovered the nebula, surprisingly reminiscent of the main symbol of Halloween – pumpkin-lamp. Photo published on the NASA website.

Space telescope NASASpitzer for sixteen years watching space objects in the infrared range. During this time he discovered and photographed many faint and cold stars, stopline and nebulae that cannot be seen with ground-based telescopes, since the infrared rays are absorbed by earth’s atmosphere.

In mapping the outer region of the milky way in the direction of Perseus telescope has discovered an amazing object – nebula, resembles a pumpkin lamp or lamp Jack is the main symbol of the Halloween holiday.

A cloud of gas and dust that forms the nebula in the infrared picture as if illuminated from within by a massive star of O-type, about 15 to 20 times larger than the Sun. Astronomers called the nebula – the Lamp Jack (Jack-o’-lantern).

Infrared radiation, invisible to the human eye, emit warm objects, so it is also called heat. The higher the temperature, the shorter the wavelength and higher radiation intensity, RIA “Novosti”.

Multicolor photo of the nebula was obtained by overlay of infrared images taken in three wavelength ranges. Green and red represent light mostly emitted by dust heated to different temperatures. Yellow shades in the image are created by the overlay of green and red. Blue is the wavelength where the stars radiate and some very hot region of the nebula. The Central star is O-type, the hottest, appears as a white spot with a red shell in the centre of the nebula. Orange color – the result of adding red and green wavelengths. The most striking looks of the most dense region of the nebula, and sparse create those “holes the pumpkin”.

Recent studies of this region showed that the “holes” in “the pumpkin”-the nebula could be formed as a result of powerful streams of radiation of the stars, eradicated dust and gas beyond the nebular clouds.

Conditions on the outskirts of the milky Way differ from the inner regions of the galaxy. Interstellar clouds of gas and dust is lower and distributed more rare than near the center. Below there the rate of star formation. Zvezdoobrazovaniya clouds in the outer regions contain fewer heavy elements and carbon and oxygen – elements necessary for life.