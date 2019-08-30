The sport is not very energetic by nature — Love assumption revealed the secret of youth
After a long pause Lubov Uspenskaya will perform again in Kiev. 65-year-old singer is preparing for the big jubilee concert, which promises many surprises. One of them is a new song in the Ukrainian language “Without you” was recorded a duet with a friend. The “FACTS” was able to communicate with the Dormition on the eve of the anniversary concert. It is worth noting that questions of a personal nature to the press service of the actress rejected.
– Love for the first time in 8 years you will give a concert in Kiev. What is this long pause?
– Previously, there was specific proposals to come to Ukraine with tours. Now this proposal came, and I am very happy. I have something to share with his Ukrainian audience. Prepare a bright musical show with a stunning orchestra, incredible musicians and of course your favorite songs! I hope those who come to my concerts, get a real feast!
— How long have you been in hometown?
— Came to Kiev just six months ago. I often go to the hometown where she was born, but this is not the official visits and private visits and performances. Officially concerts was really long ago, back in 2011.
What do you smell child?
— In Kiev we had a small courtyard in which grew a lot of mulberry and lilac. Therefore, my childhood is associated with these flavors. Even today, near my house planted a lot of mulberry, lilac and roses. It reminds me of my childhood in his hometown.
— What are the most memorable places for you in Kiev?
Is Khreshchatyk. My friends in my youth dressed like a hippie, to buy things at various flea markets, drinking cocktails and in the evening hung out in the cafe “Khreschatyk”. In addition, I often skipped school in the area of Kiev. I still remember your route: by bus from the farm Gratifying to Leo Tolstoy square, and then walk to downtown, on the street.
— In one interview you said that they intend to be Queen of rap. You have decided to radically change the image and abandon the title of “Queen of chanson”? What you mean is the national title?
— For me, the chanson — a song of Edith Piaf and Charles Aznavour. This is the highest level! The Queen of this chanson I dreamed to be. A chanson, which is advocating for us, is not what I want. I do not consider myself a representative of this genre. I consider myself a singer of soulful songs, which is in its music and text can pass through the soul of every listener. I still don’t understand chanson. Bawdy songs — it’s not my story.
— Besides the stage, you have more business karaoke club. Feel yourself as a businesswoman? And how colleagues treat competition? Because their clubs have with many artists, the same Leps, a man with whom you had attributed the conflict.
– Competition is the engine of success. It is needed in order to successfully promote what you do. If there is no competition, nothing to look up to. I have great respect for people who can combine creativity and business. I’m bad at it, frankly. If you run a business, you must constantly be included in all processes, monitor the work, communicate with staff and customers. I don’t have time for this. Business is a little prevent me to do the most important thing in my life — creativity. So, I decided to pay more attention to his singing, concerts, filming, her appearance. After all, when you’re the owner of the karaoke, you have to be there all night. And this affects your appearance.
— You look lovely! Uncover your secret.
— I have always said and now repeat, my only secret to health and beauty is to be happy, cheerful and grateful for what God has given the talent and opportunity to do what he likes. And, of course, always feel 30-year-old girl. I’m doing very well!
Not engage in sports. I am very energetic by nature and always move a lot. And if we’ll have a Cup of coffee, then, like a whirlwind down from the shelves of food stores. So much energy in me. This is my sport! I really love yoga. It requires time and attention. In the touring mode to allocate time for exercise is difficult, but on the rest, and I will soon travel to Spain, will be engaged. Gain strength before the tour in America and Canada. Well and then with good mood and with new forces will rush to you as if for the first time!
You become a singer, I think fate, destiny or the realization of their dreams?
Never dreamed of becoming a star. That scene is my fate, I was told my amazing musicians. Personally, I think kissed by God.
— Your daughter Tatiana was feeling after the injury? How goes the recovery?
– It all depends on her how she will respond to treatment. And, of course, from the doctors who treat her. Would to God that all went well and there were no errors that may lead to bad consequences. We are serious and slowly walked to the recovery process. Slow and sure Tatiana comes to life. I hope next year we will see healthy, beautiful, and talented girl.
