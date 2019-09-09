The spouses of Pennsylvania jail because of Bank errors

A couple from Pennsylvania has been accused of theft after shopping at the $120 000, which was mistakenly credited to their Bank account.

36-year-old Robert Williams and his wife, 35-year-old Tiffany Williams, appeared in court after they spent other people’s money for two and a half weeks.

Most of their accidental windfall income they spent on purchases, including an SUV, two cars and a car trailer. They also used the money to pay bills, car repairs, a cash purchase, and also gave $ 15,000 to the friends, reports Fox News.

State police said that the Bank BB&T accidentally put a large sum of money at the expense of a pair on may 31 due to technical error of a Bank teller. But by 19 June the pair spent the entire amount on the purchase

The couple were prosecuted on charges of theft and receiving stolen property.

