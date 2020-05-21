The SSS is called the proportion of Ukrainians with a salary more than 20 thousand UAH

| May 21, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

In Ukraine, only 4.3% of workers receive salary more than 20 000 hryvnia, while 21.3 per cent — earn from 4723 UAH to 6000 UAH.

Госстат назвал долю украинцев с зарплатой свыше 20 тысяч гривен

About it reports “Hvil” with reference to state statistics.

At the end of March (during the period of quarantine in Ukraine) number of full-time employees who are paid more than 50% of the working hours established for the month, amounted to 7061,9 thousand.

Госстат назвал долю украинцев с зарплатой свыше 20 тысяч гривен

Data of the state statistics on the wages of Ukrainians

Among them were assessed:

  • to 4 723,00 UAH 9.6 per cent;
  • 4 723,01 to 6000,00 UAH 21.3 percent;
  • from 6 000,01 to 6500,00 UAH 6.2 per cent;
  • 6 500,01 up to 7000,00 UAH — with 5.7%;
  • from 7 000,01 up to 8000,00 UAH 7.8 percent;
  • 8 000,01 up to 10000.00 UAH — 11,0%;
  • from 10 000,01 UAH to 12000,00 of 9.7%;
  • 12 000,01 up to 15000.00 RS — 9,9%;
  • from 15 000,01 UAH to 20000,00 is 8.5%;
  • 20 000,01 UAH 25000,00 to — 4,3%;
  • more than 25 000.00 — 6,0%.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr