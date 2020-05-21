The SSS is called the proportion of Ukrainians with a salary more than 20 thousand UAH
In Ukraine, only 4.3% of workers receive salary more than 20 000 hryvnia, while 21.3 per cent — earn from 4723 UAH to 6000 UAH.
About it reports “Hvil” with reference to state statistics.
At the end of March (during the period of quarantine in Ukraine) number of full-time employees who are paid more than 50% of the working hours established for the month, amounted to 7061,9 thousand.
Data of the state statistics on the wages of Ukrainians
Among them were assessed:
- to 4 723,00 UAH 9.6 per cent;
- 4 723,01 to 6000,00 UAH 21.3 percent;
- from 6 000,01 to 6500,00 UAH 6.2 per cent;
- 6 500,01 up to 7000,00 UAH — with 5.7%;
- from 7 000,01 up to 8000,00 UAH 7.8 percent;
- 8 000,01 up to 10000.00 UAH — 11,0%;
- from 10 000,01 UAH to 12000,00 of 9.7%;
- 12 000,01 up to 15000.00 RS — 9,9%;
- from 15 000,01 UAH to 20000,00 is 8.5%;
- 20 000,01 UAH 25000,00 to — 4,3%;
- more than 25 000.00 — 6,0%.