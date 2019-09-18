The SSS is confirmed by data on growth of economy of Ukraine

The statistical office gave a second estimate for the second quarter of 2019

Госстат подтвердил данные по росту экономики Украины

The state statistics service has kept its estimate of growth in real gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in the II quarter of 2019 at the level of 4.6%. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the State statistics service.

According to the statistical Agency, nominal GDP II quarter of 2019 made 927,8 billion, but GDP per one person — UAH 22047.

Earlier, the state statistics service reported about the growth of Ukraine’s GDP in I quarter by 2.5% and 4.6% in the second quarter of 2019

