The stability of Ukraine was called one of the priorities of the European Union
EU high representative Federica Mogherini, speaking at Oxford University, called the strengthening of Ukraine one of the priorities of the European Union.
The full text of the speech published by the European external action service, writes UKRINFORM.
“We are increasingly aware that there is no contradiction or competition between the national interests of many European countries and our collective European interests… on the Contrary, the only way to efficiently serve national interests is through our collective tools and policy“, — said Mogherini.
She gave several examples: saving the nuclear deal with Iran is in the collective interests of Europe, and at the same time the national interests of each European country.
“The same applies to economic growth in Africa, or stability of Ukraine”, — said the diplomat.
Mogherini also pointed out that the conflict in the Donbas and the illegal annexation of Crimea still continues, but now Ukraine has become much stronger state, “primarily through his people and his desire for change: the fight against corruption, reforms, and thanks to the contribution of the European Union”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the high representative of the European Union for foreign Affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini stated that the EU will remain unchanged in its policy of non-recognition of illegal annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation.
