The star couple from the TV series “Kitchen” together again
Screen Nastya and Kostya from the TV series and later feature film “Kitchen”, played by Olga Kuzmin and Viktor Horinyak, loved by many viewers. So most fans of the sitcom was very upset when the project was closed, the magazine writes, “Seven days.”
But on the eve of Olga shared the news that pleased fans began shooting continue “Kitchen”.
The star has issued a joint picture with Victor, and in the comments shared her emotions about the start: “Well, here we with Victor have joined the process! Shooting are full! “Kitchen. The war for hotel“ again joined all of us! We seem to have returned to his home, to his family home after a small vacation“.
Members enthusiastically embraced the news, and peppered the movie-a few compliments: “How cool! You and Victor make a great tandem! I look forward to!”, “I’m in seventh heaven!”, “Looking forward to your next couple in the series”, “What are you wonderful! Such harmony you have! Unusual, your duet is the best. Victor is very charming, and you irresistible, our Nastya!”
The publication notes that many viewers were convinced that Olga and Victor are a couple and in life. However, this is not the case, as Kuzmin has repeatedly said early in the interview. At the same time, recently Olga has divorced her husband — a military psychologist named Alex. They say that Horinyak now divorced. It is not excluded that now when both artists free between them can break out is real, not on-screen romance.
