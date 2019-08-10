The star of “50 shades of grey” with her boyfriend got in an accident
Famous actress, star of the tape “50 shades of grey” Dakota Johnson and her boyfriend Chris Martin, who recently spotted together despite the rumors about the breakup, were the perpetrators of the accident in new York, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
According to the publication DailyMail, celebrity car almost ran over a woman pedestrian.
Not so long ago 29-year-old star has become the heroine of the talk show Jimmy Fallon, after which there was an unpleasant incident.
Returning from the Studio, the actress and her boyfriend Chris Martin with son Moses got in an accident. Their driver has not coped with management and has left on a red light on a pedestrian crossing, at a time when the road was crossing 25-year-old woman, along with her husband and son. The woman suffered serious trauma, so it had to be carried on a stretcher to the ambulance.
Judging from the pictures published in the publication, issues with the police to solve out Chris and Dakota with Moses at this time were transferred to another car, trying to hide from the paparazzi.
It is also noted that the musician talked with the victim, expressing his condolences and stated that will take care of all the cost of treatment.