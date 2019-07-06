The star of “95 Quarter” appeared in a stylish way
The star of the Studio “Kvartal 95” told about his attitude to style and what she pays attention in the first place, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
Ukrainian singer, finalist of the 7th season of “Golos Krainy” and artist of the project “Women’s Quarter” Marta Adamchuk loves to delight his fans of fashion images on the page in Instagram. This time she shares a post, in which he spoke about his recent television appearance.
According to the stars of “95 Quarter”, during his appearance in the programme she talked about the style.
“I only form, but I know for sure that you should start from the middle. And when eyes light up, the style formed itself,” — said Marta Adamchuk.
In confirmation of her words, the actress shared a new photo in an incredibly stylish manner. For a picture Mar chose a light white dress with bare shoulders and a sultry slit to the skirt and light beige shoes. Complements the image of the artist sincere smile accentuates her beauty.