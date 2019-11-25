The star of “agents of shield” Brett Dalton divorces his wife after four years of marriage
Brett Dalton known for his role as the antihero Grant ward in the first five seasons of the series “Agents of shield” decided to change family status. And last Friday filed for divorce from his wife, an artist, costume designer Melissa Trn.
Brett and Melissa met at the Yale school of drama and a few years later the Roman were married in December of 2015. During this time, they had a daughter (Silvia is now 7 years old) and accumulated confusion have been exacerbated by the distance — both missing on the set.
Being not in forces more to hide the family turmoil, Dalton first filed for divorce, stating that with his wife not living with August of last year. To part the actor wants amicably. The documents indicated that in the future he is willing to financially support the ex-spouse. In return wants to have joint custody of the daughter.