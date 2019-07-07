The star of “Aquaman” with Jason Momoa appeared with his wife and daughter at a fashion show in Rome

| July 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The star of “Aquaman” 39-year-old Jason Momoa, who became the most handsome man of last year according to TC Candler, showed up at a fashion show Fendi in Rome in the company of his daughter and wife. The event was organized in memory of the legendary couturier Karl Lagerfeld.

Звезда «Аквамена» Джейсон Момоа появился с женой и дочкой на модном шоу в Риме

Momoa came to the show in a translucent shirt with shiny inserts and simply brown pants. The wife of actor 51-year-old Lisa Bonet picked up the lush peach dress.

11-year-old daughter Lola Iolani pair shone in the bright outfit of denim trousers and blouses in turquoise. The image made handbag from the fashion house of Fendi.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.