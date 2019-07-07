The star of “Aquaman” with Jason Momoa appeared with his wife and daughter at a fashion show in Rome
The star of “Aquaman” 39-year-old Jason Momoa, who became the most handsome man of last year according to TC Candler, showed up at a fashion show Fendi in Rome in the company of his daughter and wife. The event was organized in memory of the legendary couturier Karl Lagerfeld.
Momoa came to the show in a translucent shirt with shiny inserts and simply brown pants. The wife of actor 51-year-old Lisa Bonet picked up the lush peach dress.
11-year-old daughter Lola Iolani pair shone in the bright outfit of denim trousers and blouses in turquoise. The image made handbag from the fashion house of Fendi.